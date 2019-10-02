Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company offers 3-D and low pressure casting products for use in defense and military, automotive, and other applications. It also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name.

