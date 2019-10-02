CyberVein (CVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,831.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $48,831.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

