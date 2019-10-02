Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,994. Culp has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Culp had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Culp by 509.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Culp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 22.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

