CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at $14,593,285.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

