Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.16 million and $35.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038341 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.05334761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

