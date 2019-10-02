CryptoCarbon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,026.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $170,506.00 and $10,026.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01006404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090700 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

