CrypticCoin Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $5,029.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00456980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00094391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041175 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

