Critical Review: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) vs. Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -164.68% -139.91% -76.26% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $4.82 million 66.93 -$55.67 million ($0.98) -5.09 Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$23.18 million N/A N/A

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 418.18%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.10, suggesting a potential upside of 62.70%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis. The company also has a license to develop, manufacture, and market CRB-4001, a 2nd generation peripherally-restricted, CB1 inverse agonist, which is in a preclinical stage to treat liver, lung, heart, and kidney fibrotic diseases. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.