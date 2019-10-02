Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $5.53. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 1,898,004 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.56.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$945.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$973.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.