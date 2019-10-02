Creativecoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,810.00 (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org . Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

