Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.36) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), approximately 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582.50 ($7.61).

The firm has a market cap of $175.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 569.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Get Cpl Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a €0.11 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Cpl Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cpl Resources’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cpl Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cpl Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.