Cowen Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $68.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price dropped by Cowen from $69.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.94.

Shares of DAL traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 814,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,062. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,082 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 346.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 886,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

