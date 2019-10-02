Cowen Reiterates “$30.00” Price Target for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $13.54. 3,022,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,242. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.07. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunomedics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 219,461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Immunomedics by 168.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 309,988 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunomedics by 2,886.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Immunomedics by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $39,804,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

