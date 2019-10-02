Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.76 ($59.03).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

1COV stock traded down €2.06 ($2.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €42.68 ($49.63). The company had a trading volume of 2,025,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.33. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €71.74 ($83.42).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

