Covanta (NYSE:CVA) and CleanSpark (NYSE:CLSK) Critical Analysis

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) and CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. CleanSpark does not pay a dividend. Covanta pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

78.3% of Covanta shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Covanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Covanta and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covanta -1.81% -3.22% -0.39% CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Covanta and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covanta 0 2 3 1 2.83 CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Covanta currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.26%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 406.33%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Covanta.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covanta and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covanta $1.87 billion 1.20 $152.00 million ($0.10) -170.45 CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Covanta has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

Covanta beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste (EfW) process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. It owns and operates 44 EfW facilities; 16 waste transfer stations, 20 material processing facilities, 4 landfills, and 1 regional metals recycling facility. Covanta Holding Corporation has a strategic partnership with the Green Investment Group Limited to develop, fund, and own EfW projects in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company's SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.