Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $161,438.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $161,438.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037950 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.05506261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000988 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,905,198,535 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.