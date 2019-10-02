Contentos Price Tops $0.0171 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market cap of $10.67 million and $1.28 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038140 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.31 or 0.05391878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,815,736 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

