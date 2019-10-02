Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,253,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,435,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,437,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.01.

ED traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

