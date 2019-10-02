Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Computer Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,368. Computer Services has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.