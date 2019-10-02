Comparing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) & Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

4.5% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lipocine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,820.96%. Lipocine has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lipocine.

Profitability

This table compares Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.99% -74.99% Lipocine N/A -113.21% -57.26%

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.37 million ($5.28) -0.39 Lipocine $430,000.00 153.08 -$11.66 million ($0.55) -4.82

Lipocine has higher revenue and earnings than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lipocine beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer. The company was founded by Chang Ho Ahn on March 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase II testing; LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has completed an end-of-Phase II meeting with the Food and Drug Administration; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase I Clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.