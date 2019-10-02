Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.81.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,930 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 91,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

