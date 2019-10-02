Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 357,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 797,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.