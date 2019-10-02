Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 357,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 797,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.56.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.