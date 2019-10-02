Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.65 Million

Brokerages expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report $23.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Clearfield posted sales of $22.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full year sales of $84.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.47 million to $85.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.27 million, with estimates ranging from $93.53 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1,718.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,877. The firm has a market cap of $157.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.52. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

