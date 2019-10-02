Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.91% of Cirrus Logic worth $251,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,019. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,248 shares of company stock worth $8,651,159. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

