Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.97).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINE shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective (down previously from GBX 375 ($4.90)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CINE stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 214.90 ($2.81). The company had a trading volume of 2,178,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.73. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

