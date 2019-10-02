Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Cut by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 220,222 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 1.1% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Natixis owned about 0.24% of Cigna worth $141,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after acquiring an additional 686,132 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $65,747,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average of $160.20. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.77.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

