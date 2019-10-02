Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 2,891,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,921. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. Ciena has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. Ciena’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $88,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $41,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,748. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 286.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,081,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,180,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

