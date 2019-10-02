CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth about $18,440,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 22.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,900,000 after acquiring an additional 689,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 316.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 485,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 369,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,509,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,135. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.