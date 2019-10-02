Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.97.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.49. 2,713,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,721. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7405627 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.73 per share, with a total value of C$117,303.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$314,958.56.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

