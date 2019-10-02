Cellmid (ASX:CDY) Shares Down 4.3%

Cellmid Limited (ASX:CDY) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 137,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

About Cellmid (ASX:CDY)

Cellmid Limited, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products for cancer and various chronic inflammatory conditions in Australia, the United States, and Japan. The company offers Midkine (MK) ELISA Kit, a cancer biomarker, and diagnostic and prognostic tool.

