Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Celestica by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 348,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Celestica has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.