Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.53.
Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
