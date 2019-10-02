Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.53.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.