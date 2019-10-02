Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Down 6.7%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, 558,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 524,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Castlight Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,479.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,610 shares in the company, valued at $397,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $39,721.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $86,311 over the last ninety days. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 119.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 303,138 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 14.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 63.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 740,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

