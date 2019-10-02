Castle Reaches Market Cap of $40,677.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Castle has a market capitalization of $40,677.00 and $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00848074 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,234,849 coins and its circulating supply is 14,881,490 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

