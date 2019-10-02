Caspian Price Reaches $0.0054 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.41 million and $119,196.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,961,105 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

