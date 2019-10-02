Cashaa Trading Down 2.3% This Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $243.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

