Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Down 9.5%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) shares fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.47, 679,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 338,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $361.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 13,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

