Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €17.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.73 ($20.62).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, reaching €15.47 ($17.99). 1,318,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.95.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

