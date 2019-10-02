CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $615,800.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $615,800.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 11,593 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $357,064.40.

On Friday, September 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,674,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $1,694,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 12,977 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $461,332.35.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $684,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 15,206 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $541,637.72.

On Friday, September 6th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $664,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 6,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $202,186.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $638,600.00.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.89. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $54.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

