Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Set at $23.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

CSWC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 82,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 74.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 150.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 161,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

