Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) a $230.00 Price Target

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $230.00 price objective from research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.21. 1,686,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,284,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 99,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.