Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

Calavo Growers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $50,100.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,521. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

