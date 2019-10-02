Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

CDNS stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,978. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $38,063.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,912,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,022,704. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

