Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Williams Capital

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has been given a $22.00 target price by analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

COG has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,725,977.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges purchased 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,184 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

