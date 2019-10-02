Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCMP. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CL King assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,331. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $82.24 and a one year high of $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $63,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,539,000 after buying an additional 287,168 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,503,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $22,056,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 273,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after buying an additional 145,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

