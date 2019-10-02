Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

BLDR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 535,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $45,797.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,757,522.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

