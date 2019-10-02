Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $14.78. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 44,744 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $140.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.37.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.69 million for the quarter.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

