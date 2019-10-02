Brokerages Set UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Price Target at €14.50

Shares of UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.42 ($16.77).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCG shares. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

