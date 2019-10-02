Brokerages Set Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $83.42

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,912. Progressive has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
