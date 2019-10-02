Brokerages Set Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $83.42

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,912. Progressive has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

