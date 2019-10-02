Brokerages Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

BATRK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 80,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.3% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 88,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.